Malaysian PM Mahathir submits resignation to king

KAULA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has on Monday submitted his resignation to the Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, Reuters reported.

At 94 the world’s oldest leader Mahathir submitted his resignation after a bid by his political partners to bring down the government.

Mahathir “has sent a resignation letter as prime minister of Malaysia”, said a statement from his office.

In May 2018, Mahathir, assumed office for his second stint as prime minister.

Mahathir previously served as prime minister atop an UMNO-led government from 1981-2003.

Betrayed

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim has stunned everyone when the 72-year-old in a Facebook Live broadcast on Sunday evening claimed he had been “betrayed” by the party of Mahathir and “a small faction of traitors” from his own Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) party because there has been a promise (to hand over power to me)”.

“We were shocked today by developments that, to me, were a betrayal because promises were made,” said Anwar.

Mahathir-led the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, or Alliance of Hope joined hands with former enemies including twice jailed political prisoner Anwar to bring down Najib Razak, who is facing charges over a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal.

That election victory was predicated on a promise that Mahathir would serve as an interim leader for two years before allowing Anwar, to lead.

Mahathir had promise of a smooth leadership transition to make way for Anwar’s ascension within two years of the general election result but Mahathir reiterated he would continue until Malaysia hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November.