Male cop man handles Priyanka Gandhi; massive outrage on Twitter

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka who was accompanied by her brother Rahul Gandhi on Saturday to meet the 19-year-old Hathras rape victim’s family, were stopped by the UP police at Delhi-UP border. Priyanka had to come out of her car to shield a party worker being baton charged by police personnel.

In the scuffle with the police, a male cop was seen grabbing her kurta. In another viral picture, he is seen grabbing Gandhi’s arm. Here’s the video of Priyanka Gandhi being handled by male cops as she tries to rescue her party worker from the UP Police.

A True Leader doesn't think twice before putting herself in harm's way to protect the common man! @priyankagandhi demonstrates what humanity is all about! pic.twitter.com/i25KiJwMcc — Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) October 3, 2020

The dramatic pictures triggered a massive outrage on Twitter.

Arfa Khanum Sherwani, journalist at The Wire tweeted:

“This male police officer is seen grabbing the kurta of @priyankagandhi When the arrogance of the Govt reaches here, rest assured their countdown begins from here. Mark my words, inki ulti ginti shuru hogi yahan se.”

Male police officer's hand on @priyankagandhi's kurta. This is happening to a mainstream National leader in full media glare. Now imagine how common women must be treated by the same police. pic.twitter.com/K2JQhzaVJj — Hasiba | حسيبة 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) October 3, 2020

The Print Journalist, Swati Chaturvedi tweeted:

“Yogi’s track record in allowing democratic dissent. @RahulGandhi attacked by UP police pushed to the ground @derekobrienmp roughed up with four TMC MP’s & now @priyankagandhi kurta grabbed. Shameful @PMOIndia what have you unleashed in UP?”

Which one looks like PoK? pic.twitter.com/XSRScwUuNI — Nirmala Tai (@CrypticMiind) October 3, 2020