Mallepally Badi Masjid reports no COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Confirmed cases of coronavirus within the Mallepally area remain less, with no cases reported in Mallepally Badi (Jama) Masjid over 56 people who were asked to stay in 14 days of quarantine in the mosque were released after testing negative for COVID-19 here on Wednesday.

The people who were asked to stay in the mosque for 14 days returned from Delhi. Multiple tests were performed on them by the medical staff, tested negative for COVID-19, and are no longer in mandatory quarantine.

Citizens staying in the mosque their quarantine period was ended on 14 April but as a precautionary measure, they were asked to stay for some more days at last left after following almost a month of self-quarantine protocol.

Muti Ur Rehman Junaid, resident of Akberbagh who was also quarantined in the mosque shares, all of them staying here in the mosque has been tested negative for Coronavirus and we have been asked to go to our houses.”

The Mallepally mosque was declared as a quarantine center after people started returning from the Tablighi Jamat event in Delhi.

Two non-Muslims were also asked to stay in the mosque as they had been returned from Delhi. Today, all of them were left free to go to their houses.

