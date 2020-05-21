Mallepally no more a Containment Zone; shops open for business

Despite barricaded area in Mallepally Division there is some relaxation in the locality. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), on Thursday, gave permission for traders, paan shops, book depots, footwear shops, appliance stores, utensil shops, and many others, to open in an around Mallepally Badi Masjid.

On Thursday afternoon AIMIM Nampally assembly constituency MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj along with GHMC, Deputy Commissioner of Mehdipatnam circles M.K Ali and other officials inspected the Mallepally Division.

During the inspection MLA interacted with shop owners and assured that their shops can be reopen by following odd-even system implemented by GHMC to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The MLA also asked the traders to take all necessary safety precautions and directed them to strictly follow social distancing norms, use face mask and sanitser.

GHMC officials have numbered the shops present in an around the Mallepally Badi Masjid to maintain odd-even order.

GHMC official during their visit informed that no more containment zones in Mallepally division instead barricades will remain to tighten curfew norms after 7 p.m. to ban on public gatherings to prevent the spread of the disease. Though some areas have been de-sealed.

From morning 7 to evening 6 vehicles are being allowed in sealed areas under Mehdipatnam circle areas include Bazar Ghat, Church Road, Humayun Nagar, Chintal Basti, Mallepally, New Mallepally, Moghal Ground, Bharat Ground, Habeen Nagar, Bhara Ground 2, AC Guard, Afzal Sagar, Dargah Ganje Shaheedan in Asif Nagar, Murandanagar Kunta and Priya colony all the barricades are slowly being removed.

However, all shops in the city have also been reopened under green zones but the total lockdown is being imposed after 7 p.m. till morning at 7 a.m.

