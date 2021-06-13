Mallika Dua pens heartfelt note after losing mother to COVID-19

Mumbai: Internet sensation, comedian and actor Mallika Dua penned a heartfelt note after losing her mother to COVID-19. She took to Instagram share the news of her mother’s demise.

Chinna Dua breathed her last on Friday night after fighting a long battle against Covid-19. Mallika Dua shared a heartbreaking note as she posted about her mother’s untimely death, “I was born to god and she chose me to be her child. That’s how incredibly lucky I am. It aches way too much right now but my brave friends who hold similar grief tell me it gets better. Thank you ma for choosing to be my mother. You are my god. Thank you my ma.”

Her caption along with this note read, “Love of my life. My first and greatest love. Thank you for choosing me.”

Celebrities paid their tribute to Chinna Dua. Mira Kapoor posted in the comment section of Mallika Dua’s post, “It feels like a personal loss.. Will fondly remember Chinna Ji.” She added, “Sending you love, strength & prayers 🙏🏻.” Mini Mathur wrote, “I’m so so sorry for your colossal loss, Mallika. Wishing you all the strength to bear this grief. And Moms never really leave their kids .. I hope you know that.”

Tara Sutaria wrote, “‘❤️❤️❤️ Endless love to you..” Sargun Mehta’s comment read, “Praying for you Mallika. Lots of love strength and light coming your way. ❤️.”

Padmavati Dua was a well-known radiologist and wife of journalist Vinod Dua. She and her husband had both been admitted to Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital on May 14 after testing positive for the deadly virus.

She had shared her diagnosis on Instagram on May 15. “Hi all. Day before on 13th May, I started having difficulty in breathing. My doc by listening to my voice said that i was going into cytokine storm & need monitoring. We were admitted to St Stephen’s hospital on 13.5.21 but my condition progressed, requiring ICU but bed wasn’t available there. Last night we got admitted to Medanta. Vinod is in the room on 5 Litre intermittent oxygen. I am on 15 Litre & breathless. It will take some time to recover. Need all good wishes, blessings & prayers of all. God bless you all always. Stay safe, stay home, stay healthy,” she had written.