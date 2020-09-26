Mallikarjun Kharge calls farm bills anti-constitutional

Hyderabad: Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Mallikarjun Kharge has termed the three controversial farm bills passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Centre as “anti-constitutional and anti-farmer”.

Addressing media persons at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, Mallikarjun said that around 83 per cent of small and marginal farmers will face the ramifications following the changes in the government policies as the corporate companies will have a free hand in the agriculture.

He said that the entire opposition and Congress party in particular opposed the legislation. “In all 18 political parties have opposed these bills, but the central government was adamant. It is very unfortunate that the BJP is not ready to accept the realities,” he said.

Further, Mallilkarjun, “We tried to stall the bills in Rajya Sabha as these will prove detrimental to farmers’ interests, farmers would be receiving minimum support prices and they will not be in a position to sell their produce at a price that they like.”

The RS MP wondered how farmers will receive support price if the market yards are shut down, and also pointed out that the government is not considering the impact of these bills on people who depend on market yards.

Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain Rajya Sabha MP, MP Revanth Reddy, MP Komati Reddy, Venkat Reddy and Dr Sravan Dasoju national spokesperson Indian National Congress and other congress leaders were present during the press conference on Friday at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad.