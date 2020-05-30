Malls, restaurants, hotels allowed to reopen from June 8

Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines in India Latest Updates:

New Delhi: The Central government has issued revised guidelines for Lockdown 5.0 for reopening of activities outside containment zones across India. In lockdown 5 guidelines, the government has allowed several relaxations. The lockdown has been extended in containment zones till June 30.

However, rules have been relaxed for outside containment zones. Night curfew timing has been revised. Now the movement of individuals will be prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am across the country. On the opening of academic institutions, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that consultations will be held with States, UTs will hold consultations, other stakeholders on re-opening of academic institutions from July. Following are more details about Lockdown 5.0 guidelines:

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, only essential activities will be allowed in containment zones till June 30.

In lockdown 5, three phases of relaxations have been announced.

Phase 1: MHA has issued national directives for COVID-19 management, including compulsory use of face masks and social distancing norms.

In Phase II: Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc., will be opened after consultations with States and UTs.

In Phase III: Dates for their opening of International air travel of passengers; operation of Metro Rail; cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks etc will be decided based on the assessment of the situation.

In the last 24 hours itself, India has witnessed highest ever spike in COVID-19 cases, with 7,964 new COVID-19 cases and 265 deaths. According to the Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country are now at over 1.73 lakhs. Earlier, expectations were high over lockdown extension, especially after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met PM Modi to inform him about views of all chief ministers on lockdown extension.

The present lockdown will end on May 31. Shah had telephonic conversations with all CMs before the end of Lockdown 4.0. Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told news agency ANI that lockdown must be extended for 15 more days. He said it lockdown extension was needed, as the graph of COVID-19 cases was rising. Sawant said he spoke to Shah on phone and he felt that the lockdown may be extended for 15 more days.

“However, we demand that there should be some relaxations – restaurants should be allowed with social distancing at 50 per cent capacity. Many people also want gyms to resume,” Sawant was quoted as saying. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said Delhi govt believes that places where large gatherings take place, like cinema halls, should remain closed. Schools and colleges should also remain closed.

New Lockdown guidelines: What was expected?

The Central government has been relaxing rules in all subsequent lockdowns since the first announced in March this year. It is expected that more relaxations will be allowed in Lockdown 5.0 guidelines. Sawant’s statement today was the first indication that the lockdown may further be extended further. However, guidelines may further be relaxed. In case the lockdown is extended, following relaxations may be allowed:

Air travel: More flight routes may be opened in Lockdown 5.0. Currently, flights are allowed to carry passengers up to one-third of capacity. new guidelines may take a re-look on this. On the issue of international flights, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had last week indicated that some flights may begin before August.

Train services: Railways is going to run 100 pairs of mail.express trains from June 1. The next set of trains may have AC class services.

Bus and metro: Relaxations in running intra-state buses may in seen in more states. Metro services may also be opened up in a limited capacity.

Shops, malls, markets: Fourth phase of lockdown allowed sale of non-essential items. The fifth phase may have more relaxed measures for markets, shopping complexes and malls.

Gyms, movie theatres, religious places, salons: Considering the rapidly rising cases of COVID-19, restrictions on these may likely remain.

Schools: The HRD ministry working on guidelines to re-open schools.

The Indian Express reported today that the next phase of lockdown, which will kickstart from Monday, will likely have a lesser number of items in the prohibited list of Lockdown Guidelines. The government may allow states to decide on the opening of malls and multiplexes, places of worship and dine-in restaurants. The report said that the Central Government may also consider the following:

– Relaxations on visiting places of worship– States may get to decide on inter-state travel.

– Relaxing night curfew hours based on suggestions from experts.

Source: Financial Express & ANI

