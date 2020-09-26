Mamata allows cinema halls, plays to reopen from Oct 1 in Bengal

By News Desk 1Published: 27th September 2020 2:00 am IST

Kolkata, Sep 27 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that all jatras, plays, OATs, cinemas and all musical, dance, recital and magic shows would be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from October 1.

“To return to normalcy, jatras, plays, OATs, cinemas and all musical, dance, recital and magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 Oct,” Banerjee tweeted late on Saturday night.

The CM said that it would be a subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks and compliance to precautionary protocols.

All cinema halls and theatres remained shut since the Covid-19 lockdown began in March this year across the state.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Gujarat sees 1,408 more coronavirus cases, 14 deaths
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 27th September 2020 2:00 am IST
Back to top button