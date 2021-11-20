Mamata Banerjee likely to go to Mumbai in December

Kolkata: In an effort to attract investment, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to go to Mumbai for three days in the first week of December.

The chief minister will go to Mumbai after her visit to Delhi between 21st to 24th of this month.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that the main reason behind Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Mumbai is to woo investors before “Bengal Global Business Summit” (BGBS) scheduled in the third week of April.

The Summit will take place after a gap of one year. In 2020, there was no summit because of the pandemic situation.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after coming to power for the third time has been focussing on industrialisation and employment.

A high-level committee headed by Mamata Banerjee has also been formed with the aim of creating an industry-friendly situation. In the meantime, the Chief Minister can go to Mumbai and sit down for talks with the industrialists.

As a result, the people of the state are looking forward to industrialisation in Bengal.

However, this is not the first time that the Chief Minister has visited the country’s trade capital to attract investment.

She also met industrialist Mukesh Ambani but that did not give too much returns. But considering the changing socio-political situation in the country and the increasing importance of Trinamool Congress for the last one year, the prospects of investment in Bengal is high.

She might also meet NCP leader Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during her brief visit to Mumbai.