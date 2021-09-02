Mamata Banerjee requests PM Modi to withdraw price hike of LPG cylinders

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to withdraw the price hike of LPG cylinders and said rising prices of fuels and domestic cooking gas are “unacceptable”.

Claiming that the Centre is taking “anti-people” policies, Banerjee said “unprecedented” hikes in petrol, diesel and cooking gas are taking a toll on common people.

The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders across all categories, including subsidised ones, were hiked on Wednesday by Rs 25 per cylinder– the third straight increase in rates in less than two months.

“It pains me deeply to see how apathetic the BJP government is and how anti-people their policies are! We have seen unprecedented hikes in petrol, diesel, cooking gas and cooking oil. This has taken a heavy toll on our people and their families. This is absolutely unacceptable and unpardonable,” Banerjee said on Twitter.

She also said, “I would request the Hon’ble Prime Minister to kindly act upon the concerns of our people and withdraw such hikes, immediately.”

Subsidised and non-subsidised LPG rates were hiked by Rs 25.50 per cylinder on July 1. Non-subsidised LPG rates rose by Rs 25 per cylinder on August 1 and by the same proportion on August 18.