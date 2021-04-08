Mamata Banerjee’s election campaign rally

By PTI|   Published: 8th April 2021 7:48 pm IST
Kolkata: TMC supporters hold festoon with slogan 'Bangla nijer meyekei chay' (Bengal wants its daughter to rule the state) during West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's election campaign rally in support of party candidates Ratna Chatterjee and Partha Chatterjee, ahead of the 4th phase of State Assembly polls, in Kolkata, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI04_08_2021_000164B)
Kolkata: Crowd of supporters during West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s election campaign rally in support of party candidates Ratna Chatterjee and Partha Chatterjee, ahead of the 4th phase of State Assembly polls, in Kolkata, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: TMC supporters try to catch a cap with party symbols during West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s election campaign rally in support of party candidates Ratna Chatterjee and Partha Chatterjee, ahead of the 4th phase of State Assembly polls, in Kolkata, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
