Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother Ashim succumbs to COVID-19

 As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 1,31,792 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 15th May 2021 4:21 pm IST
Central forces assaulting people, asking them to vote for BJP: Mamata
Photo: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: The COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday claimed the life of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother, Ashim Banerjee, at a hospital in Kolkata.

The Chief Minister’s brother had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment, Dr Alok Roy, Chairman, Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata informed.

 As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 1,31,792 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal.

A total of 9,50,017 recoveries and 12,993 deaths have been reported so far.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button