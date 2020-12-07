Mamata demands withdrawal of ‘anti-people’ farm laws, attacks BJP

Kolkata, Dec 7 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday demanded that the Centre should immediately withdraw the “anti-people” farm laws or step down. She said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government should not continue in power after sacrificing the rights of the farmers.

“The BJP government should immediately withdraw the farm bills or step down from power at the Centre. It has no rights to continue to remain in power after sacrificing the rights of the farmers,” Banerjee said while addressing a mega rally at the Midnapore College Ground in the district.

Vegetables were seen placed on the podium from where she was delivering her speech.

“I have not forgotten Singur, I have not forgotten Nandigram. I have full support to farmers,” she said while referring to her 26-day long hunger strike in 2006 over the forcible farmland acquisition for Tata Motors’ small car factory in Singur.

The Trinamool Congress chief said that she would rather stay in jail than “remain silent or put up with BJP’s misrule”.

Banerjee also slammed the BJP saying it is a party of “outsiders”. “I will never allow the saffron camp to take control of Bengal. I urge people of Bengal to resist any such attempt by the outsiders,” she said.

She said that her government would continue to give free ration beyond June next year if Trinamool Congress once again comes to power for the third consecutive term.

Banerjee’s rally was organised in Midnapore town at a time when the rift between her party and former state Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari has widened. She also alleged that the BJP was trying to lure her party representatives by doling out monetary benefits.

“Trinamool Congress is a political party of honest people. We are not like the BJP which is using its money power to dislodge opposition-run governments in various states.

“BJP is trying to break all opposition parties. Those who are corrupt are now joining the BJP camp,” the Chief Minister said, amid speculations over Adhikari’s next move.

Banerjee also alleged that the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) supporters had also switched sides and were working with the BJP in Bengal.

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in April-May next year.

Source: IANS

