Mamata files nomination from Nandigram

By IANS|   Published: 10th March 2021 4:20 pm IST
Mamata files nomination from Nandigram

Kolkata, March 10 : West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination as a Trinamool Congress candidate from East Midnapore’s Nandigram assembly constituency.

Banerjee took part in a 2-km-long roadshow at Haldia and finally filed her nomination at the Haldia sub-divisional office. She was accompanied by party state president Subrata Bakshi.

The Trinamool supremo had been contesting polls from her home seat Bhawanipore constituency so far.

Nandigram is a stronghold of newly-inducted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who had been elected from the high-profile seat in 2016 and became a minister in Mamata Banerjee-led state cabinet.

Adhikari had joined the saffron brigade in December last year. The rebel Trinamool leader had claimed earlier that he would defeat Banerjee by more than 50,000 votes in Nandigram.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 10th March 2021 4:20 pm IST
Back to top button