Mamata in panic, packing her bags fearing poll defeat: BJP

Panaji, Jan 11 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is packing her bags and will not be able to retain power, BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said on Monday, reiterating his party’s claim of winning more than 200 seats in the Assembly election in the eastern state later this year.

“In the (recent) Lok Sabha election we won 18 seats in West Bengal. We have resolved to win more than 200 seats in this election. Mamata Banerjee is only packing her bags in panic now,” Hussain said.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji at the party’s state headquarters, he also said that the West Bengal Chief Minister was losing her cool because her defeat was imminent.

“Mamata Banerjee, who used to speak about ‘Ma, Maati, Manush’, is now speaking the language of guns and bullets. It is certain that the lotus will bloom in West Bengal, just the same way that the sun will rise tomorrow,” the former Union minister said.

