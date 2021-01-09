Mamata kicks off KIFF amid Covid scare, allows 100% occupancy

Kolkata, Jan 8 : Amid the coronavirus scare, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday allowed full occupancy in all movie theatres while virtually inaugurating the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) here.

The virtual inaugural session was attended by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who also happens to be Bengal’s brand ambassador.

The CM inaugurated the annual film festival from the state secretariat Nabanna in Howrah, urging all cinema hall owners to maintain Covid-19 safety protocols during the carnival.

“I request West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay to issue a notification allowing 100 per cent occupancy in all theatres from the present 50 per cent,” Banerjee said in her inaugural speech.

The state government had imposed restrictions on the occupancy in cinema halls across the state in October last year following physical distancing norms issued due to the coronavirus scare.

As many as 131 movies from 45 countries will be screened during the week-long festival till January 13.

