Mamata meets Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 15th August 2020 5:34 pm IST
mamata banerjee
Photo: IANS

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at his official residence during a courtesy visit.

Banerjee was accompanied by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha and Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, among others.

The chief minister headed straight to the Raj Bhavan after attending the Independence Day parade held at the Red Road earlier in the day.

“As we will not be able to attend the programme scheduled (at Raj Bhavan) in the evening, we came here after the Red Road event even though we had no appointment.

READ:  60 more held for Bengaluru riots, total over 200: Official

“We had ‘adda’ (chat) with the Governor and greeted him on the occasion of Independence Day,” Banerjee said after the hour-long meeting.

A high tea is scheduled on the sprawling lawns of the Raj Bhawan later in the evening to commemorate the day.

Over the course of the last one year, Mamata and Dhankhar have crossed swords on a host of issues.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close