Mamata postpones north Bengal visit as heavy rain forecast

Kolkata, Sep 20 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday postponed her scheduled review meetings in north Bengal, following predictions of heavy rains in several parts of the state over the next few days.

Slated to leave for Siliguri on Monday to chair a series of administrative review meetings of five northern districts at Uttarkanya, the branch secretariat located in Siliguri, Banerjee will now undertake her journey eight days later, on September 29, a government notification said.

This would be her first visit to the northern districts since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March this year.

“In view of the meteorological forecast of inclement weather in West Bengal in the next few days… the Honourable Chief Minister’s ensuing North Bengal district review meetings are being postponed to 29th and 30th September,” the notification said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.