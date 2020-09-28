Mamata to visit north Bengal for review meetings

Kolkata, Sep 28 : Following all necessary Covid-19 guidelines, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold administrative review meetings in north Bengal on September 29 and 30.

Earlier, she was slated to leave for Siliguri on September 21 to chair a series of administrative review meetings of five northern districts at Uttarkanya, the branch secretariat located in Siliguri. But the visit was postponed following forecasts of heavy rainfall by the Met department.

Banerjee will now undertake her journey on Tuesday, a government notification said. This would be her first visit to the northern districts since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March this year.

Sources said that the Chief Minister would hold meetings with senior officials from Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri on Tuesday. On Wednesday, she will be meeting officials from Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar districts at Uttarkanya.

