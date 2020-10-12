Mamata urges people to follow Covid-19 protocols in festive season

Kolkata, Oct 12 : Warning of community transmission ahead of the Durga Puja festival, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the people to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols for their own safety during festivities.

She said that there were instances of Covid-19 becoming air-borne and the community transmission had started in Bengal ahead of the Durga Puja festival.

“I ask everybody to follow Covid-19 safety protocols, especially during the festive season. Those who have comorbidities should never neglect if they develop any Covid-19 symptoms. They must consult doctors immediately,” the CM said.

Banerjee said that many people have already lost their lives to the pandemic. At the same time, many people have recovered also.

“I pray to goddess Durga to save us from the coronavirus pandemic. We are also monitoring vehicles coming to our state from outside to keep a check on Covid-19 cases spike,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay also said that steps were taken to bring down the cost of Covid-19 tests and treatment in Bengal.

Source: IANS

