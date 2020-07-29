Mammoth 10,093 Covid cases, 65 deaths in AP in 1 day

Amaravati, July 29 : Andhra Pradesh reported a massive 10,093 new Covid cases on Wednesday, its highest ever single-day tally. State health officials said that an unprecedented 70,584 tests were conducted in the 24 hours ending 9 am Wednesday.

The day also saw the highest number of deaths in a single day.

The previous single-day high of 8,147 cases was recorded on Friday last week. Andhra Pradesh’s overall Covid tally now stands at 1,20,390 cases while the death toll has touched 1,213.

As many as four districts reported fresh cases in four digit figures, while one district reported double digit Covid numbers on Wednesday. Yet again, East Godavari reported the highest numbers with 1,676 new cases, followed by Anantapur with 1,371 cases, Guntur with 1,124, and Kurnool with 1,091 cases.

Vizianagaram was the lone district to report double digit Covid figure of 53 cases during the past 24 hours. Meanwhile the day count of deaths also rose to 65 on Wednesday. The overall death toll now stands at 1,213. The state’s death toll had breached the 1,000-mark on Sunday, while the previous one-day high of 61 deaths was reported on Thursday.

In all, 2,784 persons were reported cured and discharged from hospitals and Covid treatment centres. As on date, there are 63,771 active cases in the state, while 55,406 persons have been declared as cured and discharged.

Meanwhile, there have been no new additions to the Covid tally from returnees to the state. Till date, 2,461 cases have been identified as Covid positive among persons who returned from other states. The active cases tally in this category currently stands at 16, while 2,445 persons have been declared as recovered till Wednesday.

Similarly, the cumulative tally of Covid patients in the foreign returnees category remains static at 434, while 432 persons have been discharged after getting cured. As of Wednesday, 2 cases are receiving treatment for Covid infection in the state.

Source: IANS

