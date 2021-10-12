Man accused of fraud falls to death while escaping police

By Mohammed Baleegh|   Updated: 12th October 2021 2:37 pm IST
Youth dies by suicide as police demand Rs 1 lakh bribe, SP suspends constable, SI

Hyderabad: A man fell to his death on Tuesday while trying to escape Dundigal police officials. The deceased was reportedly involved in a cheating case.

The man was identified as Kaleemuddin, a resident of Asif Nagar, who had reportedly cheated people of large amounts of money on the pretext of sending them to Dubai.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Inspector of Police P Ramanna Reddy said, “The complainant had registered a complaint against Kaleemuddin two months ago. The accusation levied was that Kaleemuddin had cheated the victim on the pretext of sending her to Dubai.”

MS Education Academy

Reddy further added that “We sent our team along with a team of Asif Nagar police station to arrest the accuse, but even before opening the door, Kaleemuddin jumped from the washroom and died.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button