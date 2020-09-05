Man accused of stealing bike beaten up by local residents in Bihar’s

Muzaffarpur: Local residents beat up a man who they said had stolen a motorbike at Chandwara in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, sub-inspector Chandrasekhar Pandey of the Nagar Police Station informed on Saturday.

Another normal day in Uttar Pradesh



Mob beats Bashid Khan, 32 to death after a security guard mistook him for a thief in UP’s Bareilly.



The mob holding cameras tied him to a tree. He was kicked and punched for hours before he collapsed & died.



pic.twitter.com/hS7FLRR1jP — Raqib Hameed Naik (@raqib_naik) September 4, 2020

“As soon as we received information about the incident on Friday, we went to the spot. Locals were beating up a man who they believed was guilty of stealing a bike. We have taken him and the two-wheeler to the police station,” Pandey said.

He said, “An investigation will be carried out and action will be taken against the guilty party.”

Source: ANI