Man accused of stealing bike beaten up by local residents in Bihar’s

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 5th September 2020 5:30 pm IST
Man accused of stealing bike beaten up by local residents in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur: Local residents beat up a man who they said had stolen a motorbike at Chandwara in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, sub-inspector Chandrasekhar Pandey of the Nagar Police Station informed on Saturday.

“As soon as we received information about the incident on Friday, we went to the spot. Locals were beating up a man who they believed was guilty of stealing a bike. We have taken him and the two-wheeler to the police station,” Pandey said.

He said, “An investigation will be carried out and action will be taken against the guilty party.”

Source: ANI
READ:  Tanzanian man held with cocaine worth Rs 3.3 lakh in Pune
Categories
Crime
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close