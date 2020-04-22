Man allegedly refused groceries delivery from Muslim, held

MUMBAI: A groceries delivery agent on Friday registered a complaint against a client, who allegedly refused to accept an order because it was being delivered by a Muslim.

In his complaint to Kashimira police station, 32-year-old Barkat Patel, working with grocery service Grofers claimed that he was allocated the responsibility to fulfil the order placed by Surpiya Chaturvedi.

However, her husband Gajanan Chaturvedi refused to accept the order from Muslims.

In the video recorded by Patel, the 51-year-old Chaturvedi, a resident in Mira Road refused to take the order and ignored him when he reached to handover the ordered food.

Following this, Patel lodged a complaint with the Kashimira

Patel said he .

“The lady wanted to take the parcel but the man said no. When he said he would not take parcel from Muslims, I did not say anything and started to record him on my phone. It was very hurtful,” he said, as per IE reports.

Senior Inspector Sanjay Hazare of Kashimira Police station, a case has been registered against Chaturvedi under relevant sections of the Indian Penal code (IPC).

Chaturvedi was arrested the same day hours after his Islamophobic comments and produced in court.

He has been remanded in judicial custody.

