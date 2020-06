Muzaffarnagar: A history-sheeter has been arrested for his alleged role in the murder of a Muslim cleric at Kidwai Nagar here, police said on Wednesday.

Nazer Qureshi, involved in several cow slaughtering cases, was arrested on Tuesday, SHO Anil Kapervan said.

Abdusalaam was shot dead a few months ago when he opposed slaughtering of cows near his house.

An FIR was registered in the case and Qureshi was arrested, the SHO added.

Source: PTI