Man arrested for comments against Maha CM sent to police custody

Abdullah FahadPublished: 3rd November 2020 5:07 pm IST
Man arrested for comments against Maha CM sent to police custody

Mumbai: A local court in Mumbai on Tuesday sent Sameet Thakkar, who was arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, to police custody till November 9.

Thakkar, who was arrested on October 24, was yesterday granted bail by a Nagpur court. However, soon after he got bail, Thakkar was arrested by Mumbai Police.

On July 2, FIRs were registered against Thakkar at Mumbai’s VP Road police station and in Nagpur. According to FIRs, Thakkar is accused of tweeting objectionable content against Thackeray and his son Aaditya and Energy Minister Nitin Raut.

Thakkar had made derogatory remarks by posting a photo of Uddhav and Aaditya in two of his tweets on June 1 and 30, while on July 1, he tweeted against Raut. 

Source: ANI

READ:  Security guard among 3 held for raping woman in Delhi hospital parking lot
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Abdullah FahadPublished: 3rd November 2020 5:07 pm IST
Back to top button