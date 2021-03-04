Man arrested for making ransom call to AIMIM MLA

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police have arrested a person in connection with the ransom call to AIMIM legislator from Karwan constituency Kausar Mohiuddin.

The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task force have identified the accused as Bilal a former worker of a hotel who had entered into argument on road with the MLA’s younger son Zafar two months ago.

On February 28, Banjara Hills police received a complaint from the MIM legislator about a threatening phone call demanding a ransom of fifty lakh rupees.

According to the sources, the MLA was on his way to Siddipet and he got a phone call demanding a ransom of 50 lakh rupees or “face dire consequences”.

The alleged caller has threatened the legislator to pay the amount failing which his younger son Zafar will be kidnapped.

The police said that in a fit of rage the arrested person has made a threatening call, basing on the details of mobile phone the police arrested him