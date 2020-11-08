Man arrested for misbehaving with a woman in city

Hyderabad: Panjagutta police have arrested a person for behaving indecently with a young woman waiting for a bus in the busy area of Ameerpet in city.

A 28-year-old woman K. Dhana Lakshmi hailing from East Godavari district came to meet her brother Satish in Banjara Hills on the November 3. She was waiting for the bus at Ameerpet bus stand to return to his home village on Saturday night.

In the meantime Mahesh who was also present there at the time behaved rudely towards her and tried to outrage modesty. Upon this information,

On recieving information, a patrolling Police party reached to spot and tried to stop his activity, but Mahesh grabbed the police constable collar.

The young person had created ruckus in the area. However the police have taken into custody. A case was also registered against the accused person.