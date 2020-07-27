Man arrested for raping 8-year-old girl in Delhi

Man arrested for raping 8-year-old girl in Delhi

New Delhi:  A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl in North Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar area, police said on Monday.

The accused, Sudama, resided in Nabi Karim area and worked as a cart puller in Sadar Bazaar, they said.

The incident took place on Friday night.

The eight-year-old girl was sleeping with her grandmother outside their house when the accused took her to a nearby place and raped her, they said.

According to police, when the girl’s grandmother woke up and did not find the child, she alerted a family member.

Though the girl returned to the house, she started bleeding the next morning. The family then rushed her to a hospital and informed the police.

Since the victim only spoke Marathi, police took help from a woman who spoke the language to interact with the girl. The victim narrated her ordeal and managed to give a description of the accused.

The accused was arrested on Saturday.

The police said Sudama was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the crime.

A case under IPC section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), 376 (Punishment for rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were registered against the accused, they added.

Source: IANS
