Man arrested for raping woman on pretext of marriage

News Desk 1Published: 21st November 2020 6:28 pm IST
Man arrested for raping woman on pretext of marriage

Gurugram, Nov 21 : Gurugram police has arrested a man for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage.

The woman, a resident of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, is a college student and also works in a private company to support her education.

In her complaint, the woman said that she met the accused, Aman Shah (23), a resident of Palasoli village in Gurugram, around 10 months ago through her friend. Their friendship turned into a relationship and they both started living together here in Sector-40 police station area.

“He had physical relations with me on the pretext of marriage,” the victim told the police.

The victim came to know about her pregnancy when she went to her native place and visited a doctor due to health problems.

READ:  UAE grants 10-yr golden residency visa to more professionals

She informed the accused about her pregnancy but he refused to marry her. She was under stress due to which she had a miscarriage.

The Gurugram police spokesperson said, “The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody on Saturday. A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered at Sector-40 police station and the police is investigating the case.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 21st November 2020 6:28 pm IST
Back to top button