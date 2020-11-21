Man arrested for raping woman on pretext of marriage

Gurugram, Nov 21 : Gurugram police has arrested a man for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage.

The woman, a resident of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, is a college student and also works in a private company to support her education.

In her complaint, the woman said that she met the accused, Aman Shah (23), a resident of Palasoli village in Gurugram, around 10 months ago through her friend. Their friendship turned into a relationship and they both started living together here in Sector-40 police station area.

“He had physical relations with me on the pretext of marriage,” the victim told the police.

The victim came to know about her pregnancy when she went to her native place and visited a doctor due to health problems.

She informed the accused about her pregnancy but he refused to marry her. She was under stress due to which she had a miscarriage.

The Gurugram police spokesperson said, “The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody on Saturday. A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered at Sector-40 police station and the police is investigating the case.”

Source: IANS

