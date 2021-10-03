Man arrested for threatening judge in Rajasthan

Kota: A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sending a letter threatening the Bundi district and sessions judge, police said on Sunday.

Trilokchand Sharma wrote the anonymous letter threatening to kill the judge in August as he feared losing a case under the Negotiable Instruments Act that the judge was hearing.

Sharma was arrested on Saturday after police tracked him on the basis of CCTV footage and other evidence, circle inspector, Bundi city police station, Sahadev Meena said.

The accused has been booked and would be produced before court on Sunday.

