Man arrested for ‘threats’ to shoot Trump at Kansas rally

Washington: A 24-year-old man from Kansas State was arrested over the weekend for allegedly threatening to shoot US President Donald Trump ahead of his Monday campaign rally in the state, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas.

The investigation began on October 15, when a tip led authorities to Facebook comments made by the suspect, Jaden Read, on a KAKE News article detailing Trump’s upcoming visit to Wichita, Kansas.

According to a press release issued by the attorney’s office on Monday, Read wrote: “Let’s shoot Trump honestly, where’s our shooter? I’m tired of living this money life.”

He followed immediately with a second comment: “I just got a 308 and 305 round, and I’m killing this pedo.”

Authorities discovered that Read had posted two additional threats on a separate KWCH 12 News article about the president’s visit, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Can we shoot him in Kansas, please I will myself,” Read commented. A minute later, he added: “IK where your speech will be. Already mapped out roofs around. Finna get kirked since y’all couldn’t help him.”

Investigators note that the phrase “get kirked” appears to reference the September 2025 assassination of 31-year-old political activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

Read was arrested on Saturday in Clearwater, Kansas, and remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing.

Despite the threats, Trump attended a campaign rally in Park City, Kansas, on Monday evening to support Republican Senator Roger Marshall’s reelection bid.

Earlier in April this year, a gunman carrying a shotgun stormed the security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

Trump was not injured, and the gala was later rescheduled and held on July 24.

Later, Trump will continue to attend public events across the country despite repeated assassination attempts, signalling that security threats will not alter his schedule or approach.​