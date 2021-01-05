Man arrested from Rajasthan for duping Hyderabadis through online money transfer

Hyderabad: A team of Cyber Crime Cell from Rachakonda Police on January 3 arrested 38-year-old Sundeep Singh from his hometown in Rajasthan.

A resident of Bhankrota in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Singh was arrested for duping Hyderabad people through online money transfer and promising to give IOCL (Indian oil corporation limited) dealership on the pretext of bidding.

According to police, the accused had been running several other businesses in Hyderabad and started committing online frauds with his brother-in-law during COVID-19 lockdown. He is fluent in more than five languages, using which he decided to earn easy money.

He would procure various sim cards with fake addresses and managed to open online wallet accounts viz. Paytm, Phonepe and Google Pay on fake names using which he managed to make people deposit money, said police.

The police have seized three debit cards, four mobile phones, eight bank cheque books and one car.

The man was arrested after one of the victims who sent Rs. 3,63,105 to his account lodged a complaint and based on the technical evidence collected, the sleuths of Cyber Crime Cell registered a case under section 417, 419, 420 IPC & SEC. 66C & 66D IT ACT.

Following this, the man was brought on transit warrant and sent to judicial remand.