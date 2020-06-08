UP: Man arrested for raping 20-yr-old woman

Muzaffarnagar: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said on Monday.

The man was at large since the incident, which occurred last week, they said.

The case in the matter was registered at the Jhinjhana police station.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.