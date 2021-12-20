Man assaulted by public for killing baby girl in Karnataka

Davanagere, (Karnataka): A video of a man being thrashed and paraded by public for allegedly killing his newborn baby girl is doing rounds on social media.

The man has, however, refuted the allegations and lodged a complaint with police saying the baby died of cancer.

The localities alleged that Mansoor had killed his newborn baby for being a female. He had dropped the baby on the floor following which she died, they said.

According to police, the incident had taken place in Millat colony of Davanagere three months ago. The public also thrashed accused Mansoor’s brother Mainuddin for aiding him.

On learning about the incident, Mansoor and Mainuddin were thrashed by the public and paraded and slammed for the act of killing a girl child.

Mansoor was called for meeting by the religious leaders regarding the incident after getting a complaint against them. The public thrashed him after he refused to attend the meeting.

The jurisdictional Azad nagar police in Davanagere district are looking into the issue.