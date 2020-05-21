Man attempts to rape 14-year-old girl’s dead body, held

Guwahati: In a disgusting incident, a man attempted to rape the dead body of a 14-year-old girl. Soon, the local people caught the accused red-handed and handed over him to police.

As per the details of the case, the girl had died under mysterious circumstances. Later, the family members buried her body along the Simen River, Assam.

The man, Akan Saikia aged 50 years took out the body of the girl from the grave and tried to rape it.

Locals caught him red handed

However, local fishermen caught him indulging in the heinous crime.

Police arrested the accused and booked a case under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

Accused was released from jail

According to Pradip Konwar, Dhemaji Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarter), the accused was released from jail due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.