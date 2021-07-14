Man attempts suicide at Pragathi Bhavan, arrested

Hyderabad: A person tried to commit suicide at the camp office of the chief minister near Begumpet area here.

With this mild tension prevailed at Pragathi Bhavan here while the cabinet meeting was underway.

According to the sources, Moinuddin of Chinna Shankarampet village in Medak district has created tension by pouring petrol on his body and tried to immolate himself.

He demanded that the government should do justice to him as his land were allegedly grabbed by somebody.

The police officials and the security present there stopped him from attempting suicide and taken into custody. They shifted him to Panjagutta police station.

Seeking justice he tried to meet with the revenue and other officials in vain. With no other go the man resorted to this extreme step and was prevented by the police.