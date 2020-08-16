Man beaten to death, 2 held

By Sameer Published: 16th August 2020 11:25 pm IST
Ghaziabad: Two men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district on Sunday for allegedly killing a labourer after an argument, police said.

Salim, 30, was sitting on the back side of a brick kiln near Dausa Banjarpur road with two labourers — Farahim and Sazid — in the afternoon. They had a heated argument over some issue and started thrashing each other, an officer said.

The duo hit Salim several times in his head by a brick. Assuming him dead, the duo fled away from the spot, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ramanand Kushwaha told PTI.

After some time, other labourers saw the body lying in a pool of blood. They immediately rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the SP said.

The two suspects have been arrested and a case registered, the officer said, adding that the body had been sent for post-mortem.

Source: PTI
