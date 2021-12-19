Man beaten to death for desecrating Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple

Chandigarh: A man was allegedly beaten to death on Saturday evening after he tried to desecrate the sacred Guru Granth Sahib at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.



The youth, reportedly belonging to Uttar Pradesh, entered the restricted area and tried to pick the sword kept in front of the Guru Granth Sahib.



He was caught by security persons and was handed over to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) office, where he was beaten to death.



Videos of the incident show the mob trying to break the gate of the SGPG office and raising slogans. Weapons were also visible in the crowd.



The police have admitted that the man was thrashed to death by the mob. However, the identity of the man is yet to be ascertained.



“The man, about 20 to 25 years of age, jumped the fence. The people inside held him and escorted him out to the corridor where there was a violent altercation leading to his death,” Parminder Singh Bhandal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, told the media.

