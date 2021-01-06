Man beaten to death on suspicion of theft in South Delhi

By IANS|   Published: 7th January 2021 12:45 am IST
New Delhi, Jan 6 : A 23-year-old man was beaten to death on suspicion of theft after he allegedly entered the house of a priest near a crematorium in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area, the police said on Wednesday.

During initial enquiry, it has been found that the deceased was allegedly a drug addict and had entered the house of the house of the priest in Chhatarpur at night. He was allegedly caught and beaten by the priest, Gaurav Mishra. Later, the body of the deceased was found in a jungle area adjacent to the crematorium.

Sunil, 23, was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The family of the deceased has alleged foul play.

“There were bruises on the victim’s thigh, hands, back, head and some minor injuries on face. The post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday. After confirming the cause of death, further action will be initiated,” said Atul Thakur, DCP, South Delhi.

