Man booked for raping minor cousin in Mumbai

Mumbai: A case has been registered against a man for allegedly raping and impregnating his minor cousin in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The Aarey police recently registered an FIR against a man from the area for raping his 17-year-old cousin who had come for a visit to his place during the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said.

The abuse came to light when the girl returned to her house in Bandra and after four months, found out that she was pregnant, the official said.

The victim informed her family about the alleged rape, following which they approached the police, he said, adding that no arrest had been made so far.