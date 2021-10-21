Man booked in Bihar for throwing acid on wife, children

Patna: A man in Bihar’s Saharsa district threw acid on his wife and three children in a fit of rage following a verbal spat, the police said on Thursday.

The accused, who fled from the house after the incident, has been identified as Ravi Poddar, the police said, adding an FIR has been registered and efforts were underway to arrest him.

“The accused was involved in a verbal duel with his wife Mamta Devi, 30. In a fit of rage, Poddar picked up an acid bottle and threw it on her and three children Nishant Kumar, 12, Richa Kumari, 10, and Anshu Kumari, 4,” ASI Dhan Bihari Mishra, investigating officer of the case said while providing details about the incident.

“After committing the crime, Poddar fled the house before neighbours assembled there after the victims shouted for help,” Mishra said.

The neighbours took all the four victims to the Sadar hospital in Saharsa district. Mamta is said to have received 55 per cent burn injuries.

“We have registered an FIR against Ravi Poddar on the statement given by his wife Mamta Devi. He is booked under relevant IPC section of attempt to murder in Sadar police station. We have been conducting raids to nab him,” Mishra said.