Man brutally murdered at Balapur

By SM Bilal Updated: 23rd September 2020 5:54 am IST

Hyderabad: In a sensational incident, a man was stabbed to death at Wadi-E-Mustafa under Balapur police station limits. According to the police, 24 year old Syed Momin Ali along with his friend Khalid went to meet one of his Farhan at Wadi-E-Mustafa.

While returning home on two wheeler on late hours, suddenly four persons waylaid Momin Ali and stabbed him causing grievous injury. He was immediately shifted to a hospital and while under going treatment he succumbed to the injuries.

A team of Balapur police along with the scientific CLUES team reached the spot and examined the crime scene. The dead body has been shifted to Osmania Hospital mortuary for autopsy

READ:  It is digital media which needs regulations: Centre to SC

A murder cas ehas been registered against the accused and special teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

Categories
Hyderabad NewsNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close