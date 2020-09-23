Man brutally murdered at Balapur

Hyderabad: In a sensational incident, a man was stabbed to death at Wadi-E-Mustafa under Balapur police station limits. According to the police, 24 year old Syed Momin Ali along with his friend Khalid went to meet one of his Farhan at Wadi-E-Mustafa.

While returning home on two wheeler on late hours, suddenly four persons waylaid Momin Ali and stabbed him causing grievous injury. He was immediately shifted to a hospital and while under going treatment he succumbed to the injuries.

A team of Balapur police along with the scientific CLUES team reached the spot and examined the crime scene. The dead body has been shifted to Osmania Hospital mortuary for autopsy

A murder cas ehas been registered against the accused and special teams have been formed to nab the culprits.