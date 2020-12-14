Man buys 160 lottery tickets for one drawing, wins 160 times

Nihad AmaniPublished: 14th December 2020 7:57 am IST

Virginia: Luck appears to be in favor of this Virginia man who bought 160 tickets for one lottery drawing has won all 160 times.

Kwame Cross of Dumfries bought 160 tickets for the Pick 4’s December 5 night drawing from Roselyn Sunoco in Arlington. All tickets had the same number combination of 7314. He said that he had “a feeling” about some numbers he copied from down from a TV show.

The lottery winner has won a grand total of $800,000 which makes 5.89 crore Indian Rupee.

The Virginia mans receives the news while he was waiting in the drive-thru line of a fast-food restaurant.

Speaking to the local media there he said, “I thought, ‘This can’t be real! and checked 82 times. It feels surreal!”

However, the overnight crorepati has not yet planned what he will do with his big winnings.

