Man carries old father on shoulders to Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

Riyadh: A video clip has gone viral on social media, showing a young man carrying his old father on his shoulders at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, for prayer, local media reported.

The scene was captured on the camera while the young man was carrying his father on his shoulders inside the corridors.

شاب يحمل والده على كتفيه لإيصاله للصلاة في #المسجد_النبوي في مشهد مؤثر تفاعل معه رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي

#السعودية #العربية pic.twitter.com/bb4j9bV0IR — العربية السعودية (@AlArabiya_KSA) December 23, 2021

The heartwarming video garnered much praise and admiration from social media users who appreciated the young man’s love and goodness for his father.

Social media activists, praised the clip, where it showed honouring the father by his son, while others said that it is one of the ways to return some favours to the parents as a reward for what they have done.