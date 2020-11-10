Man chops off woman’s nose over the dispute

Jalaun: A jilted lover allegedly chopped the nose off a 40-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday morning over a dispute, Orai police station incharge Sudhakar Mishra said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable. The woman was married, but living alone for the past five years due to a dispute and the man was forcing her to marry him, police said.

A search is on for the suspect, the officer said.

Source: PTI

