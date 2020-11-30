Man commits suicide a month after wife ended life

News Desk 1Published: 1st December 2020 5:07 am IST
Ranchi, Nov 30 : A man committed suicide a month after his wife had ended her life in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district on Monday, the police said.

According to the police, Md Shoaib, 46, a resident of Habibnagar colony in East Singhbhum, committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. An auto-rickshaw driver by profession, Shoaib has three children. The body has been sent for post-mortem

According to Shoaib’s brother, he was in depression ever since his wife had committed suicide. Shoaib’s wife, Musrat Naaza alias Asia, 40, committed suicide one month ago following a quarrel with her husband.

After her death, Sohaib shifted to his brother’s house.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

