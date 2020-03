Hyderabad: In Alwal police station limits, a man by name Aditya (31) resident of Laxminarayan Colony, Kaanujiguda ended his life by hanging himself with a ceiling fan.

The police registered a case and have started investigation.

Source: Siasat News

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.