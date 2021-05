Hyderabad: A man committed suicide by jumping into Hussain Sagar Lake. His body was recovered from the lake.

According to the police sources, Keshoram (27), a resident of Balanagar and an employee in a private company quarrelled with his wife on May 7. Later, he left the house.

Police said that the man has committed suicide by jumping into the Hussainsagar lake.

Ramgopalpet Police have registered a case and sent the body to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.