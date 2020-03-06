Man commits suicide due to harassment of wife, mother in law

A+ A-

Hyderabad: In Miyapur area a man committed suicide due to the harassment of his wife and mother in law.

According to the report of the police, Ellaswamy (37) committed suicide by hanging from a tree. It is reported that Swamy was an auto driver who was residing at New Colony Miyapur. He had married a girl by name Shobha.

For the past few days he had begun consuming liquor and he used to beat his wife quite often. She evicted him from the house. He went to the house of his mother-in-law and demanded money for liquor.

She abused him in the name of his caste. Swamy belonged to the madiga caste of SC whereas his wife Shobha belonged to a higher caste. After the abuse, he expressed his intention to commit suicide. His wife told him to do whatever he likes, vexed with this he took the extreme step.